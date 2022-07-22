Palmyra City Council continues to address storm water issues

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra City Council is continuing to work on a storm water project to stop flooding in city streets.

At Thursday’s meeting, City Council discussed a storm water project on North Buchanan Avenue.

The city wants to install an underground storm water sewer there as Mayor Rusty Adrian said there are not enough sewers on the street to fix the flow of water.

Adrian said that’s causing issues for residents in the area.

“Anytime it rains a lot, it’s like a river over here on Buchanan,” Adrian said. “What we’d like to do, we’d like to go ahead and get involved with that project and that way it’ll hopefully eliminate a lot of that, and divert that water where it needs to go.”

Adrian said they are waiting on a storm water survey to see where the sewer can be placed.

He said he wants to start construction this fall.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.