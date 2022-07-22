Scotland County Memphis Fire Department seeks approval for sales tax increase

MEMPHIS, MISSOURI (WGEM) - On Aug. 2, Missouri voters will head to the polls.

In addition to the statewide primary election, several local issues are on the ballot, including a proposed sales tax increase to benefit the Memphis Fire Department.

The Scotland County-Memphis Fire Department is asking voters to approve an increase in the current sales tax.

The proposal is to repeal the current sales tax, which stands at one-eighth of a cent, and replace it with a half-cent sales tax.

Firefighters with the Scotland County-Memphis Fire Department said responding to calls is starting to become a hassle.

The fire house is packed tight with six trucks.

Fire Chief Tim Graham said if the sales tax proposal passes, his first plan is to find a solution for their truck storage issue.

“So our biggest issues is height and length requirement in our current facility,” Graham said. “We would like to keep our trucks on an upgraded schedule every five to eight years.”

A sales tax increase could help supply Memphis Fire Dept. with more life saving equipment like an air pack, thermal imaging and other gear.

“There’s more required maintenance on air packs and equipment every year and that eats into our normal budget,” Graham said. “So, this is going to help with that as long as... and go into building our fleet.”

Randy Trueblood has been serving on the Scotland County-Memphis Fire Department for over 35 years and community fundraising has been their main source for money.

“We tried to research back when there was an increase for the city of Memphis through property taxes, currently our funding is based on that,” Trueblood said. “And I do not recall ever voting for the city of Memphis on an increase for the fire department.”

Trueblood said that this sales tax increase is not just bettering the fire department now, but setting up future firefighters for success.

“We look farther down the road at what’s possibly going to be coming at the next generations of fireman and try to solve those problems up front if we can,” Trueblood said.

This is all up to voters to decide on Tuesday, August 2.

Graham said if the ballot issue does not pass, the fire department won’t see negative effects immediately, but it could become an issue when older trucks and equipment starts to break down.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.