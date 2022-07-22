Advertisement

Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park

A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials at a popular amusement park in Missouri say a park employee has died.

On Wednesday, Silver Dollar City confirmed an employee was injured in an incident and died at the park.

The park released the following statement on Thursday to KY3 regarding the employee’s death:

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017.

Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information.

Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause.”

Park officials have not released any further immediate information but said no guests were involved in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy
Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus

Latest News

Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility
Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility
Construction continues on Keokuk High School music wing addition
Construction continues on Keokuk High School music wing addition
Shelby County is in need of new road and bridge workers
Shelby County is in need of new road and bridge workers
JWCC approves $6.6 million bid for Workforce Development Center expansion
JWCC approves $6.6 million bid for Workforce Development Center expansion
A splash pad is coming to Keokuk’s Tolmie Park
A splash pad is coming to Keokuk’s Tolmie Park