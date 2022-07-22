WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 21) QU Stadium Plays Host To Tri-State Area Prep Football Teams This Evening And Former St. Louis Pitcher Danny Cox And The “Cardinals Kids Clinic” Rolls Into The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The high school football season won’t “officially” get underway until August 26 with a full slate of games on the Week 1 schedule, but this evening area fans will have a chance to get a “sneak peak” at what’s on the horizon. That’s because ten prep teams will take part in a unique scrimmage set for QU Stadium tonight. Squads from Unity, Keokuk, Palmyra, and Quincy Notre Dame are just four of the area teams that will be in the spotlight. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt will check in with QU Hawks head coach Gary Bass for more details at “The Rock!”

The highly anticipated “Cardinals Kids Clinic” drew over 100 young aspiring baseball prospects to Blessing Field at Moorman Park in Quincy earlier today. Former Cardinal pitchers Scott Terry and Danny Cox were two of the bevy of ex-big leaguers on hand to share their knowledge of America’s pastime with girls and boys in the 7-13 age range. Quincy was the 12th and final stop for the annual Clinic that’s designed to help young players learn the fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing, and base running. We’ll check in with Danny Cox (Drafted in the 13th Round by the Cards In 1981) for a few thoughts on the biggest mistake he’s found younger players making today on the turf.

