WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 21) Several Tri-State Prep Football Teams Hit The Gridiron At QU Stadium And Palmyra Head Coach Kevin Miles Offers Insight On The New Additions On The Panthers Offensive Unit In 2022
Quincy High 2022 Grad Noah Harbin Picks Up His First Win With The Quincy Gems On the Prospect League Diamond
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Prospect League
O’Fallon Hoots 6
Quincy Gems 16 (Final/7 Innings)
Gems Scored 4 & 6 Runs In The 2nd/5th Innings
Quincy Scored 4 Runs In the 6th Inning
(WP) Noah Harbin (3.0 IP / 3H / 1R / 1ER / 3K / 3BB / 1 HR)
QG: Starter Philip Reinhardt ( 4 IP / 7H / 5R / 2ER / 1 BB / 5K )
Gems Had 10 Hits & Committed 2 Errors vs. Hoots
QG: Hayden Moore (1-For-3 / HR / 3R / 3 RBI / 3BB )
QG: Dylan Wipperman (1-for-4 / 1R / 5 RBI / 1BB )
Friday: Gems At Clinton LumberKings (First Pitch: 6:35 PM)
Major League Baseball
Giants 6
LA Dodgers 9
Game 1
NY Yankees 2
Astros 3
Game 2
NY Yankees 5
Astros 7
Game 1
Tigers 7
Athletics 2
Game 2
Tigers 0
Athletics 5
Rangers 8
Marlins 0
