Advertisement

YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018.
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — YouTube will begin removing misleading videos about abortion in response to falsehoods being spread about the procedure that is being banned or restricted across a broad swath of the U.S.

The move announced Thursday by the Google-owned video site comes about a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the case that had protected the legality of abortion in the country for nearly 50 years.

YouTube said its crackdown will expunge content promoting unsafe at-home abortions, as well as misinformation about the safety of undergoing the procedure in clinics located in states where it remains legal.

The purge of misleading abortion videos will ramp up over the next few weeks, according to YouTube.

The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade has increased pressure on technology companies to take steps so that their devices and digital services can’t be used to shadow women seeking abortions or steer them in directions that could threaten their health.

Earlier this month, Google announced it will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems in light of the Supreme Court’s court’s ruling.

But some members of Congress have been pushing Google to limit the appearance of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in the results of its influential search engine — a step that 17 Republican attorneys general on Thursday warned would expose the company to potential legal repercussions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy
Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus

Latest News

Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility
Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility
Construction continues on Keokuk High School music wing addition
Construction continues on Keokuk High School music wing addition
Shelby County is in need of new road and bridge workers
Shelby County is in need of new road and bridge workers
JWCC approves $6.6 million bid for Workforce Development Center expansion
JWCC approves $6.6 million bid for Workforce Development Center expansion
A splash pad is coming to Keokuk’s Tolmie Park
A splash pad is coming to Keokuk’s Tolmie Park