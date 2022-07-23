Ambulance district keeps people cool during Hannibal BBQ Festival

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Marion and Ralls County Ambulance District is working to keep people cool at the Hannibal BBQ festival this weekend.

On Saturday in Hannibal, the heat index will be more than 100 degrees.

To keep you cool, Chief John Nemes said they have a few trailers with air conditioning and cooling stations with fans around the festival.

He said it’s important that people drink plenty of water and stay in the shade.

“It’s easy to get out and be involved with the concert and the things going on and not pay attention with what’s going on in your own body, so we encourage people to pay attention,” Nemes said. “You got to get plenty of rest, water, and shade is very important.”

Nemes said if you experience signs of heat exhaustion, such as a rapid heart rate, sweating, headache, or nausea, see an EMT or go to one of their cooling stations.

