Barry’s Pool Park gets new basketball court

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Summer is not over yet, and it’s not too late to play a game of basketball on a brand new court in Barry.

The Pool Park’s basketball court just needs a few more finishing touches.

“It’s playable right now,” said city administrator Jeff Hogge. “We haven’t marked it yet and we still need to put the lights up.”

He said the basketball court cost around $2800.

It will be replacing the worn out court built in the 1980′s which is just a few feet away.

Hogge said due to the old basketball court’s location, they will repurpose it for additional parking spaces for the Pool Park.

