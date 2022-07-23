Advertisement

Car crashes through vacant building on Hampshire Street

WGEM News at Ten
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Department and Quincy Fire Department responded to a car crashing through a vacant building around 8:30 p.m. Friday night on 605 Hampshire St.

The building is owned by Bret Austin.

Austin said the car came from the parking lot across the street. The young man driving the car accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. This caused the car to launch into the building across the street.

Austin said there was only brick and glass façade damage with no structural damage to the building.

Austin said the driver was able to drive his car off the scene.

No injuries were reported at this time.

