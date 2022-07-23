City invests in Barry Historical Museum for an HVAC system

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Barry city officials are working to preserve artifacts at the Barry Historical Museum in Pike County.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said right now, the museum does not have proper ventilation. And in this hot weather it’s not good for the visitors or the artifacts to be in humid and hot conditions.

So now, the city is spending $9,000 to install an HVAC system.

“It’s not the most pleasant to be up there,” Hogge said. “Like, right now it’s pretty hot up there. And, not many people would want to visit it. But, it’s got a lot of stuff up there. Pretty unique for a town of its size.”

Hogge said they would like to move forward as soon as the weather is cool enough for the contractors to install the system.

