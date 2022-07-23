Cold Front to Bring Storms

After a scorcher of a day on Saturday with temps peaking in the upper 90′s with feel like temps around 105-110 degrees, cooler weather is on the way. A cold front will move through the region on Sunday. As the front pushes in, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. High dewpoints ahead of the front and temps in the 80′s will allow for plenty of instability so a couple of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds the main threat. There is a level one risk of severe weather.

After Sunday, cooler air will move in as the front stalls to the South of the Tri-States. Several waves of energy will flow along the front, which will bring renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms through much of the work week. The cloud cover and rain chances will keep temps well below average on Sunday, with a renewed push of slightly lower temperatures heading into the end of the week.

