Diabetes-focused Adams County Health & Wellness Expo makes its debut

Adams County Health Expo
Adams County Health Expo(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A health fair, with a focus on diabetes and healthy living, made its first appearance at the Oakley Lindsay Center in Quincy on Saturday.

The free event, hosted by the Employers Healthcare Coalition, had local vendors with educational resources including Blessing Health System, Quincy Medical Group and Kohl’s Wholesale.

A chef gave a health cooking demonstration, too.

“We actually have a pretty high percentage of diabetes in the area,” said EHC Executive Director Mike Stewart. “Especially pre-diabetes. Much higher than average. About fifteen percent of Adams County is diabetic.”

Participants could compete in games for a fee with proceeds going directly back to EHC’s local resources.

