Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Police say 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself.

The victims from Cedar Fall, Iowa, were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines.

The the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt.

Investigators have provided no motive for the attack, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska.

Sherwin’s body was found in a wooded area of the park with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

