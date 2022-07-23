Advertisement

Great River Corvette Club fundraises for Quanada and Horizons

Corvette riders
Corvette riders(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Two Quincy charities received resources on Saturday to help provide the community with better services.

Engines revved and wheels screeched at John Wood Community College’s parking lot for the annual Great River Corvette Club fundraiser.

The club donated $1,000 each to Quanada and Horizons Food Pantry and Soup Pantry.

“I know that will go a long way to with our soup kitchen and our food pantry,” said Horizons Food Services Director, Eric Thorsen. “Especially with the rising prices of food. And more families coming to participate in the pantry.”

Great River Corvette Club President Tony Martin said the friendly competitive races in the parking lot are a way to celebrate.

“We just like to give back to the community,” Martin said. “That’s what the club is all about.”

