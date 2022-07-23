Grow and Learn Childcare Center expansion to open in August

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Parents are struggling to find childcare in the Tri-States, but one Northeast Missouri daycare is expanding.

Grow and Learn Childcare Center in Hannibal is building a new facility to serve more families. They currently serve more than 60 kids and have 100 kids on their waiting list.

“When COVID hit, Emmanuel Baptist closed down and they housed 90 children, and so there is a great need in Hannibal for childcare,” said Grow and Learn Childcare Center Owner Jennifer Miller.

Miller said they are building a new facility to house eight more infants and toddlers, and 20 more kids between the ages of two and six.

That’s after receiving $128,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money from Marion County Commissioners.

“I’m excited for more kids to be coming here,” said Teacher Amy Fazio. “We have a really long waiting list and so that’s gonna be going down a little bit with this new expansion.”

Fazio said the four additional employees who will work at the new center will be a big help.

“I really like getting to know the other employees and so it’s gonna be more relationships to grow and learn,” Fazio said.

Miller said she is excited for their future.

“In doing this, I get to help people in the community and I absolutely love to help people,” Miller said.

Miller said their expected opening date is August 24. She said they plan to have an open house for the building on August 13.

