Kahoka approves downtown paving project

KAHOKA, MISSOURI (WGEM) - The city of Kahoka has approved a resurfacing project for downtown.

The project is being funded by tax dollars that were already in the city’s budget.

The construction project will include repaving the downtown streets and three roads in the Kahoka square.

Alderman Les Billings said the project will benefit locals as well as the town’s small businesses.

“It’s just the right thing you know to do for the businesses that we still have left up on our square because their tax money is going into it,” Billings said.

The project doesn’t have a set start date, but Billings would like to see construction begin by mid fall of this year.

He said once the project is started it shouldn’t take more than two weeks to complete.

