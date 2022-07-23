Quincy celebrates “Blues in the District” 25th anniversary

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 25th anniversary of the “Blues in the District” was celebrated tonight at Washington Park in Quincy.

The district had a presentation to appreciate the original founders and the current committee members.

They also acknowledged the hard work and effort put forth to make the program such a long running success.

Blues in the District Founder Bret Austin believes its been good for the downtown, but he says it has not always been easy.

“The biggest struggle with the event when we started was getting people to come downtown and reacclimate themselves and come to Washington Park,” Austin said.

“Blues in the District” will be back again on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.

