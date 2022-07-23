Advertisement

Quincy celebrates “Blues in the District” 25th anniversary

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 25th anniversary of the “Blues in the District” was celebrated tonight at Washington Park in Quincy.

The district had a presentation to appreciate the original founders and the current committee members.

They also acknowledged the hard work and effort put forth to make the program such a long running success.

Blues in the District Founder Bret Austin believes its been good for the downtown, but he says it has not always been easy.

“The biggest struggle with the event when we started was getting people to come downtown and reacclimate themselves and come to Washington Park,” Austin said.

“Blues in the District” will be back again on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
Ali to step down as QPS board president
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy

Latest News

Palmyra bridge now open after months of work
Palmyra bridge now open after months of work
Quincy celebrates “Blues in the District” 25th anniversary
Quincy celebrates “Blues in the District” 25th anniversary
Ambulance district keeps people cool during Hannibal BBQ Festival
Ambulance district keeps people cool during Hannibal BBQ Festival
Ambulance district keeps people cool during Hannibal BBQ Festival
Grow and Learn Childcare Center expansion to open in August