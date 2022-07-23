Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 22) Quincy Gems Head North In Search Of Their 2nd Win In A Row On The Prospect League Diamond And The 2022 Quincy Open Doubles Championships Now Set To Get Underway

QHS Grad Noah Harbin Reflects On Winning His First Career Game As A Gems Pitcher
Quincy High Grad Noah Harbin Locks Up His First Win In The Prospect League On Thursday Night
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy Gems didn’t have long to reflect on their 16-6 win posted over the O’Fallon Hoots on Thursday night. That’s because they had to board the team bus at 12:30 p.m. today to head to Clinton, Iowa for another match-up on the diamond this evening. That’s just the way life goes in the Prospect League ranks. The (6-7) Gems are scheduled to take on the (4-9) Lumberkings on their home turf at 6:35 p.m. Clinton is currently riding low on a 4-game losing skid as they prepare to take on a gems team that had an explosion at the plate just 24 hours ago as they put away the Hoots in 7 innings. We’ll check in with Gems Manager Brad Gyorkos and Quincy catcher Luke Napleton (Quincy Univ.) about facing the Lumberkings on their home turf. The question now is can Quincy turn in another big performance at the dish for a second straight night? We’ll find out a little later in “The Hawkeye State!”

On the local tennis courts this weekend in Quincy, Tri-State tennis fans will be focused in on the start of the 2022 Quincy Open Doubles Championships. The first matches of the annual tournament in the Gem City started this evening at Reservoir Park. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy will have an update as he also catches up with Riley Beckler and Dax Klusmeyer to get their thought’s on this weekend’s tourney.

