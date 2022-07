WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 22) “Sports Extra” Ethan Arns And Zach Wiling Post A Big Win During Day 1 Of Action At The Quincy Open Doubles Championship And Former MLB Pitching Standout Danny Cox Shares Insight On The 2022 Cardinals

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, July 22, 2022

Quincy Open Doubles Championship

Ethan Arns/Todd Willing Defeat Zack Willing/Chris Leonard

6-7, 6-1, 11-9

Prospect League Baseball

Quincy Gems 5

Clinton Lumberkings 6 (Final/12 Innings)

QG: (SS) Dylan Wipperman (1-For-5 / 2 RBI / 3 SO )

QG: Dayson Croes (1-For-4 / 1 RBI / 1R / 1BB )

Game Summary: Gems scored 3 runs in the 8th inning to tie the game at 5-5.

Next Game: On Saturday Gems Will Be On The Road Facing Illinois Valley

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 5

Reds 9

Cards Now (50-45) On The Season

STL Scored 2 Runs in The 2nd & 5th Innings And 1 In the 8th

CIN Scored 4 Runs In The 2nd & 3 In The 6th Inning

Cards: Paul Goldschmidt (2-For-5 / 2 RBI / 1R / 2-Run HR )

Cards: Tyler O’Neal (1-For-4 / 1R / 1BB / 2 RBI )

Cubs 15

Phillies 2

CHI: Seiya Suzuki (4-For-5 / 2R / 2 RBI / 1BB )

CHI: Nico Hoerner (1-For-6 / 1R / 2 RBI )

CHI: Ian Happ (4-For-6) /1R / 2 RBI )

Marlins 8

Pirates 1

NY Yankees 7

Orioles 6

NY Now (65-30) On The Season

Padres 4

NY Mets 1

Blue Jays 28

Red Sox 5

Blue Jays Scored 11 Runs In The 5th Inning & Had 29 Hits

TOR Now (51-43) On The Season

Angels 1

Braves 8

Rockies 5

Brewers 6

Guardians 8

White Sox 2

Chi-Sox Now (46-47)

Nationals 1

Diamondbacks 10

Rangers 4

Athletic’s 5

Giants 1

LA Dodgers 5

Astros 5

Mariners 2

