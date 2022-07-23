Winchester city officials apply for rural development grant to replace outdated water lines

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester city officials are gearing up for some major improvements to their water lines. After years of deterioration, officials said they need to make plans for the future. Mayor Rex McIntyre said the city wants to tackle what he calls, Winchester’s biggest water project of all time.

He said the city is working on a USDA Rural Development grant application to replace the old water pipes sprawled underneath the city.

He said leaking lines have caused major inconveniences to residents and replacements have been costly.

“Just the quality of the water may be a little subpar,” McIntyre said. “And you know, they deserve it, they’re paying for it to have good, potable water.”

McIntyre said with this grant he hopes the city will receive a hefty amount of grant money. Possibly $3,000,000.

He said the city plans to have the grant completed by September 30 of this year.

McIntyre said the water is safe, however, he said it is best to replace the water system sooner rather than later.

