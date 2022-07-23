Advertisement

Winchester gears up for all new water meter system

These are the old meters which will be replaced with the new ones.
These are the old meters which will be replaced with the new ones.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester public works officials are gearing up for an all-new automated water meter system.

Installations for the whole city (residents homes, business, etc.) will start on Monday.

Winchester First Ward Alderman Lawrence Coultas said with their current unmetered system, the city can lose 30-40% of water per year from leaky old pipes.

The new system will report back to city hall and catch the leaks right away.

This will save the city about $4,000 per month.

“This is another reason why we wanted these meters,” Coultas said. “To help us locate leaks quicker, not only for the city to save money, but also for customers.”

Coultas said the cost for the new system was initially supposed to be $414,000.

They are now learning some locations may require different types of meters which may cost more.

At this time, Coultas said he is unsure how much more it could be.

