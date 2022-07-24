Advertisement

Dog Days of Summer returns to the Quincy Town Center

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Homeward Bound Waggin gave dog owners a chance to have some indoor fun with their pups while they took a break from the weekend heat.

The 9th annual Dog Days of Summer event included a rescue dog competition, puppy races and a peanut butter licking contest.

Homeward Bound Waggin President Ronna Robertson said the event is a testament to what can happen when people love and train their pets.

“The dogs are having fun, the people are having fun, and that’s what happens when you have responsible pet owners that teach and train their dogs,” Robertson said. “You can bring them together in venues like this and really enjoy their company.”

She said based off of race entries alone, there were more participants this year than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building on 605 Hampshire St. that was crashed through by car.
Car crashes through vacant building on Hampshire Street
25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
The 58 counties in red are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also 36...
IDPH Acting Director: “COVID-19 is still with us and still spreading”

Latest News

Great River Corvette Club fundraises for Quanada and Horizons
Great River Corvette Club fundraises for Quanada and Horizons
Dog Days of Summer returns to the Quincy Town Center
Dog Days of Summer returns to the Quincy Town Center
City invests in Barry Historical Museum for an HVAC system
City invests in Barry Historical Museum for an HVAC system
Diabetes-focused Adams County Health & Wellness Expo makes its debut
Diabetes-focused Adams County Health & Wellness Expo makes its debut
wgem sports at ten
wgem sports at ten