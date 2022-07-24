Dog Days of Summer returns to the Quincy Town Center

QUINCY (WGEM) - Homeward Bound Waggin gave dog owners a chance to have some indoor fun with their pups while they took a break from the weekend heat.

The 9th annual Dog Days of Summer event included a rescue dog competition, puppy races and a peanut butter licking contest.

Homeward Bound Waggin President Ronna Robertson said the event is a testament to what can happen when people love and train their pets.

“The dogs are having fun, the people are having fun, and that’s what happens when you have responsible pet owners that teach and train their dogs,” Robertson said. “You can bring them together in venues like this and really enjoy their company.”

She said based off of race entries alone, there were more participants this year than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

