Emergency medical personnel ensure safety at Hannibal BBQ Festival

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Northeast Missouri emergency medical services had tents set up with cooling stations for Hannibal’s Barbecue Festival.

The Marion County Ambulance District crews said they saw the heat coming a few weeks ago and put together a plan in case attendees got sick from the heat over the weekend.

Event coordinator Jason Krigbaum said the festival staff did all they could to make the heat a little bearable to visitors.

“People who have a little trouble, we’re giving them some rides on side by sides in and out to where they’re going to be at during an event,” Krigbaum said. “And just trying to keep everyone has hydrated as we can.”

Emergency response was already scheduled to be on standby at the event, but once extreme heat became a factor, event staff and paramedics knew they would need to work together in order to ensure attendant safety.

“We’re doing the best we can with fans, they’re set up underneath the tents, the beer tents,” said Krigbaum. “Marion County Ambulance has took on most of the job of putting cool fans throughout the whole event.”

Marion County Ambulance District Division Chief Eric Murfin said that his team developed a plan to help alleviate any heat illnesses that visitors may have.

Multiple misting fans and cooling centers were placed throughout the event location.

The Marion County Ambulance District also had an ambulance on site should an emergency cause them to transport a patient to seek off-site treatment.

Murfin did advise attendants to be careful when being in the heat for long periods of time, even if they had already received medical attention.

“Definitely keep in mind that once it has affected you once, it’ll affect you a lot quicker,” Murfin said. “So our people that do start to feel the effects of it, if they do go into a cool environment and drink some water then they go back out in the sun, they’re a lot more prone to having a reaction to it again.”

Murfin also said that any attendants that have pre-existing health conditions should take extra precautions as heat can increase the risk of illness.

