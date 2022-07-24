Macomb residents shocked after fatal stabbing

MACOMB (WGEM) - Downtown Macomb is home to local-favorite restaurants and hangouts. Sunday morning’s fatal stabbing has downtown frequenters stunned at what happened.

Macomb resident Marston Harroun said she spends time in downtown Macomb up to four times per week. She said she was shocked to hear that someone had been killed on the same block she spends time at.

“It’s bizarre considering the square is very family-friendly,” Harroun said. “Most of the people that I see up here walking around are families or kids riding their bikes or skateboarders.”

Macomb resident Zachary Zahnle lives right on the square. He said he was on his way home when he passed by what he believes was the scene of the crime.

“Coming back home last night, it was later in the morning and this whole corner [points to northwest corner of the square] was covered in emergency service vehicles,” Zahnle said.

Zahnle said it seemed like any other quiet evening in Macomb.

“To see that someone did die is even more surprising, especially on just a relatively quiet summer Saturday night in Macomb,” Zahnle said.

Another resident who was in the area at the time of the investigation was Jacob Armstrong.

Armstrong said he goes to school in Carbondale, Ill., and has seen an increase in crime there. He said he thinks crime is escalating all around.

“I’ve been noticing events such as this happening in other towns, like down in Carbondale, there were a few incidents as well, so while it does sadden me, I do feel like we’re seeing an upward trend,” Armstrong said.

The Macomb Police Department reported Sunday morning they have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.

According to police, officers from the WIU Office of Public Safety, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police, and Crime Scene Units are assisting with the investigation.

Police told WGEM that more information will be released on Monday.

RELATED: Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.