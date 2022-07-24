Advertisement

Midwest Menace Car Club finds ways to give back to the community.

Midwest Menace Car Club has events in Hannibal Missouri
By Victoria Bordenga
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A new club in Hannibal is bringing the community together through their car shows.

On Saturday, the club held a Cruise-In at the Save-A-Lot in Hannibal to get word out about the giving nature of their group.

The Midwest Menace is a car club that started in April by President Shane Simon and Vice President Melvin Mayfield.

Their main goal is to bring the community together and give back through the events they hold.

“We do like charity events, like today we’re giving out stuff. Gas cards, you know how high gas is right now, so gas cards. Every year, we also pick a family to give back to for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas. We work with other organizations like Toys for Tots. Pretty much any way that we can help out or give back to the community is what we do,” said Simon.

The club will also hold cookouts for the community as people bring their cars to the shows.

They currently have 20 members apart of their club.

Simon said club members contribute money and prizes for these events, so they can continue to bring the community together.

The next Midwest Menace event will be held in August.

You can find further information about their events here.

