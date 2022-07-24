Much needed rain coming to parts of the region

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, it’s been a while since we’ve had a forecast like the one that we are giving you for the next seven days. For the next seven days expect temperatures to run below what is normal for daytime highs. Monday looks like the coolest day of the next seven when high temperatures just reach the mid 70s. The rest of the work week, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Normally this time of year high temperatures are in the mid 80s. There’s also a pretty good shot at some much-needed rainfall for parts of the Tri-State area. The southwestern and southern portions of the Tri-State area look to see rainfall totals in excess of a half inch on Monday possibly stronger totals in some isolated locations. Tuesday there is also a potential for rain but it doesn’t look to be as efficient of a rainmaking scenario. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through Thursday. As for now the weekend looks to be mostly sunny with high temperatures a rather pleasant 80 degrees. That is almost a full 20 degrees cooler than where we were Saturday

