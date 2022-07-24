Advertisement

Much needed rain coming to parts of the region

Rainfall forecast for Monday
Rainfall forecast for Monday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, it’s been a while since we’ve had a forecast like the one that we are giving you for the next seven days. For the next seven days expect temperatures to run below what is normal for daytime highs. Monday looks like the coolest day of the next seven when high temperatures just reach the mid 70s. The rest of the work week, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Normally this time of year high temperatures are in the mid 80s. There’s also a pretty good shot at some much-needed rainfall for parts of the Tri-State area. The southwestern and southern portions of the Tri-State area look to see rainfall totals in excess of a half inch on Monday possibly stronger totals in some isolated locations. Tuesday there is also a potential for rain but it doesn’t look to be as efficient of a rainmaking scenario. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through Thursday. As for now the weekend looks to be mostly sunny with high temperatures a rather pleasant 80 degrees. That is almost a full 20 degrees cooler than where we were Saturday

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building on 605 Hampshire St. that was crashed through by car.
Car crashes through vacant building on Hampshire Street
The Macomb Police have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.
Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park
A cold front will bring the chance for some isolated storms through the day on Sunday.
Cold Front to Bring Storms
25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years

Latest News

Evening Weather 07-23-2022
Evening Weather 07-23-2022
A cold front will bring the chance for some isolated storms through the day on Sunday.
Cold Front to Bring Storms
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
Different surfaces heat to different levels.
Dangerous Heat Continues