Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Police Department reported Sunday morning they have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.

Police reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday the stabbing happened on the downtown square in Macomb.

According to police, officers from the WIU Office of Public Safety, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police, and Crime Scene Units are assisting with the investigation.

Police have released no other information on the victim or the person of interest.

