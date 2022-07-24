Advertisement

Tri-State Sno Biz moves locations

Tri-State Sno Biz, found a new home for her business.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State Sno Biz has recently found a new home to sell their shaved ice.

After being forced to relocate due to construction at the former K-mart building that is currently being turned into a Target, they now have a new home at 3616 Maine Street.

Owner Jenna Knuffman said are currently operating out of a mobile trailer because the new location still needs to be revamped.

“This is something I was going to do last year and I had a couple things happen, my dad passed away. I thought you know what we’re gonna start fresh, and we did with the trailer and I thought whenever we need to move that shack we will and we did,” said Knuffman.

Tri-State Sno Biz has been going to different events in the area and their customers follow them wherever they go.

“I love to see familiar faces running businesses like this. We love supporting them anytime that we can. When we see the teenagers working and having something to do over the summer, it’s great,” Sno Biz customer Robin Fessler said.

Their new location on Maine Street is expected to be ready for business May of 2023.

You can find more information on their next mobile stop here.

