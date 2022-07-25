Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 24th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Andrew McCulloch
Sarah Corrigan
Nicholas Doellman
Alberta Schrodt
Lita Luft
Hannah Campbell
Shawn Jane
Krykett Eversden Duesterhaus
Georgia Jansen
Dot Gorrell
Cheryl Summers
Kooper Powell
Clay LaCount
Marla Harper
Peggy McDaniel
Rick Stoneking
Nicholas Parkins
Mary Miller
LexiLynn Lantz
Jordan Whitaker
Jacob Fenton
Dylan Chisholm
Alice Stroot
Sandy Taylor
Robert L. Manard
Ronda Lentz
Morgan Hollensteiner
Addison Veach
Steve Hamann
ANNIVERSARIES
Robert & Marcia Hultz
Daron & Kelli Barry
Cheryl & Lawson Barclay
Steve & Teresa Gooden
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.