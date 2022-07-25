Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 25th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 24th, 2022

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 25, 2022

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 25, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 23rd, 2022

Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 22nd, 2022

Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 22, 2022

Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 22, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 21st, 2022

Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 21, 2022

Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 21, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 20th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 20, 2022

Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 20, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 19th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com