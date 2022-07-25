Flash Flood Watch Issued

The potential for heavy rain to overspread the region has increased, and as such the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire Tri-States. Some areas could locally see 1-3 inches of rain fall overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. With these heavy rain amounts falling in a short time frame, isolated areas of flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas.

Most of Monday will be cloudy, cool and dry, but rain chances will gradually increase through the late afternoon and evening as a storm complex moves in. The rain could feature some embedded thunderstorms. The rain potential will gradually come to an end Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies lasting through the afternoon.

All of the cloud cover will keep temperatures several degrees below average, with highs struggling to reach 80 on Monday and in the low 80′s on Tuesday. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday and Thursday before conditions dry out by the end of the week.

