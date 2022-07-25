Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch Issued

With the potential for heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, a flood watch has been...
With the potential for heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, a flood watch has been posted for the region.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The potential for heavy rain to overspread the region has increased, and as such the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire Tri-States. Some areas could locally see 1-3 inches of rain fall overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. With these heavy rain amounts falling in a short time frame, isolated areas of flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas.

Most of Monday will be cloudy, cool and dry, but rain chances will gradually increase through the late afternoon and evening as a storm complex moves in. The rain could feature some embedded thunderstorms. The rain potential will gradually come to an end Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies lasting through the afternoon.

All of the cloud cover will keep temperatures several degrees below average, with highs struggling to reach 80 on Monday and in the low 80′s on Tuesday. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday and Thursday before conditions dry out by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Macomb Police have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.
Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing
Downtown Macomb
Macomb residents shocked after fatal stabbing
Tri-State Sno Biz, found a new home for her business.
Tri-State Sno Biz moves locations
Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park

Latest News

Evening Weather 07-24-2022
Evening Weather 07-24-2022
Rainfall forecast for Monday
Much needed rain coming to parts of the region
Evening Weather 07-23-2022
Evening Weather 07-23-2022
A cold front will bring the chance for some isolated storms through the day on Sunday.
Cold Front to Bring Storms