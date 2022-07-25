Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch

1 to 3 inches of rain is possible Tuesday morning
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for flash flooding across the region. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Tri States. We do expect heavy rain to develop early Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely across the region. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks and streams and other low lying areas in flood prone locations. Thunderstorms producing heavy rain will develop overnight and continue through early Tuesday morning. The heavy rain does come to an end Tuesday morning however there is more rain in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. That rain will come in the form of showers and thunderstorms. This week is also noticeably cooler with high temperatures below normal for the next six days. This rainfall is welcome relief to those that have been experiencing abnormally dry weather conditions. And while we do not have anyone that is under a technical drought this moisture will definitely help any deficits. Remember never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around. Don’t Drown.

