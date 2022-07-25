Advertisement

Hospital Report: July 25, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Rosalie C. Obert, age 89, of Quincy, died on July 23 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

George Richard Emery, age 90, of Quincy, formerly of Liberty, died on July 23 in Curtis Creek Retirement Living Center. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Jenny L. Mayes, 62, of Hannibal, MO passed away July 22 at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Scott A. Easley, age 60, of Quincy, died July 21 in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Annie Jane Brocaille, 85, of Hannibal, MO. passed away July 22, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Kitty Karen Conrad, age 84, of the Good Samaritan Home, died on July 21 in the Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

James L. Quinlin , 93, of New London, MO. passed away July 22 at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Ben & Kim Harris of Quincy, IL...boy

Chris & Lacey Schmelzle of Quincy, IL...girl

Aaron & Mikkah Johnson of Quincy,IL....boy

Will & Brooke Klusmeyer of Mendon,IL....girl

Jevante Cannon & Destiny Koehler of Quincy,IL....girl

Monte Wietholder & Catherine Cramer of Quincy,IL...boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

