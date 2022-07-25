Iles Elementary School prepares for their “Back-to-School Help Fair.”

QUINCY (WGEM) - Iles Elementary will be hosting their “Back-to-School Help Fair Day” on August 13th.

The event is made to help give students clothing, shoes, and medical checkups before school starts.

The school is collecting clothing, shoes and back-to-school supplies for local families.

Last year the event served over 500 people and are still looking for people to donate more gently used clothes and shoes.

“There is a high need for different items especially clothing within this community that most people are unaware of,” said Brandy Kirby, Nursing Director for Quincy Public Schools. “We see families go through getting bags of clothing at this facility and we also have people that are just very happy to be able to get school supplies and backpacks for their kids.”

The “Back-to-School Help Fair Day” will be at Iles Elementary from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They will be accepting donations at the school until August 11th.

