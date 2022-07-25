MaeLynn’s Place opens in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Illinois (WGEM) - A new store has opened in downtown Rushville.

MaeLynn’s Place recently became one of the locally-owned businesses in town. The store sells home decor, boutique clothing and custom t-shirts.

Owner Chelsea Curry said she has made custom t-shirts for nearly five years. She said it was time to bring her business to full-scale.

“We just decided to open on a whim,” Curry said. “I’ve always thought this location would be great, it’s on the corner of the square and it has sat empty for several years and I’ve always thought it would be perfect for a business.”

Curry said the business has received a warm reception since opening.

MaeLynn’s Place is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

