Plans show Planet Fitness in old County Market building

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans show a Planet Fitness could be coming to the old County Market building at 30th and Broadway in Quincy.

City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said although the plans from developer Tom Marx do show a Planet Fitness, he said the developer has not confirmed that, and no permits have been filed to indicate that.

But he says it’s not unusual for developers to do that when recruiting a tenant.

“We’ve had that same process when GMX was working with Target. Until they actually had the lease signed, at least before, they did not want anyone announcing who that tenant was and that’s probably the same thing going on here with the Marx Development,” Bevelheimer said.

Bevelheimer said he is glad to see the process moving along as filling empty big box store sites is a big benefit to the city.

