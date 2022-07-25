QPS food price increase not being passed on to parents

QUINCY (WGEM) - The new school year is fast approaching, and Quincy Public Schools is getting ready to provide food to your children but officials say it is costing them more to do so this year.

Quincy Public Schools officials said the contract for food and nonfood items with Kohls Wholesale is up 22 percent from last year, with the bid coming in just short of $981,000.

Food Services Director Jean Kinder said the district was expecting increased prices as inflation and supply chain issues continue to be a concern.

“Petroleum products, especially Styrofoam, are not only especially hard to get but they are more expensive because they are scarce, and so the price of those items have gone up, probably more than other items just because what they are made out of but distributors also have additional transportation costs and that’s all figured into the price they give us,” Kinder said.

She said there is good news for parents as the district will not be raising breakfast and lunch prices.

Superintendent Todd Pettit said they were able to get a waiver as a part of the Healthy Hunger Kids Free Act because they had a positive balance in their food services budget.

He said the waiver is covering a portion of the increased cost.

“Whatever portion of that increase isn’t covered through our waivers, the district is just going to see an increase in our expense for food service this year,” Pettit said.

Pettit said the increased cost is about $450,000 and will be covered by the general funds.

He said what happens with food prices next school year depends on how this current school year goes.

