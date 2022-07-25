Advertisement

QPS food price increase not being passed on to parents

QPS pays more for food this year
QPS pays more for food this year(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The new school year is fast approaching, and Quincy Public Schools is getting ready to provide food to your children but officials say it is costing them more to do so this year.

Quincy Public Schools officials said the contract for food and nonfood items with Kohls Wholesale is up 22 percent from last year, with the bid coming in just short of $981,000.

Food Services Director Jean Kinder said the district was expecting increased prices as inflation and supply chain issues continue to be a concern.

“Petroleum products, especially Styrofoam, are not only especially hard to get but they are more expensive because they are scarce, and so the price of those items have gone up, probably more than other items just because what they are made out of but distributors also have additional transportation costs and that’s all figured into the price they give us,” Kinder said.

She said there is good news for parents as the district will not be raising breakfast and lunch prices.

Superintendent Todd Pettit said they were able to get a waiver as a part of the Healthy Hunger Kids Free Act because they had a positive balance in their food services budget.

He said the waiver is covering a portion of the increased cost.

“Whatever portion of that increase isn’t covered through our waivers, the district is just going to see an increase in our expense for food service this year,” Pettit said.

Pettit said the increased cost is about $450,000 and will be covered by the general funds.

He said what happens with food prices next school year depends on how this current school year goes.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Macomb Police have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.
Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing
Downtown Macomb
Macomb residents shocked after fatal stabbing
Tri-State Sno Biz, found a new home for her business.
Tri-State Sno Biz moves locations
Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park

Latest News

Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
Tri-State Sno Biz moves locations
Tri-State Sno Biz moves locations
Midwest Menace Car Club finds ways to give back to the community
Midwest Menace Car Club finds ways to give back to the community