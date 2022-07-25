Riedel Foundation awards grants to help at-risk children in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal’s Riedel Foundation awarded grants to two programs that help at-risk children. The grants will help train more volunteers.

They awarded the Foster Grandparent program $3,160 and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) received $1,490. Both of these programs are led by Douglass Community Services.

The funding will provide training for 11 new foster grandparents in the Hannibal area. Foster grandparents are low-income senior adults that become one-on-one classroom mentors to at-risk children.

The money CASA received is going towards training five new volunteers in Hannibal. CASA helps children that have experienced abuse or neglect. It gives them a safe permanent home to thrive in.

“Youth programs are major benefactors of Riedel grants,” said Trustee April Baldwin. “These are two unique programs that help at-risk children have the tools they need to succeed.”

Douglass Chief Development Officer Stacy Nicholas said that both programs have shown proven results in the children’s lives.

“The Foster Grandparent Program and CASA show proven results in the lives of at-risk children. At the same time, they enrich the lives of the volunteers who support them. The Riedel grants will train those volunteers to give children the support they need to thrive,” Nicolas said.

Since 2000, the Riedel Foundation has awarded more than $6 million in grants to Hannibal nonprofits.

