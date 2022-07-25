Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office makes equipment upgrades

RUSHVILLE, Illinois (WGEM) - The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of putting new squad cars on the road.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said the office recently acquired two new squad cars that replaced patrols with over 150,000 miles on each.

Redshaw said this was at no cost to the taxpayer as the squad cars were purchased with ARPA funds. He said the upgrades were made out of necessity to keep the community and his deputies safe.

“Safety is the biggest concern because we do sometimes drive at high speeds, make quick stops and turns and I want everything to be in good shape,” Redshaw said. “We keep the patrols in shape but as they get older with more miles it gets expensive.”

According to Redshaw, one of the new patrols was ready-for-use last week and the other should be ready sometime this week.

Redshaw said when he first took office in 2014, there was $50,000 budgeted for yearly upgrades. Since 2016, that is no longer the case.

Redshaw reported the revenue generated from the recently passed 1% Schuyler County safety tax will aid in regular upgrades.

Deputy Sheriff James Ward said regular upgrades assist in cutting down response times.

“Getting us there [to the call] is one big hurdle to overcome,” Ward said.

Upgrades like computers and wi-fi capabilities in our cars allow us to know more information before we get to a call.”

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking to replace one more squad car that has over 140,000 miles. Redshaw said it could be 2023 or 2024 before the upgrade happens.

LINK TO PREV STORY (story also applies to ALL EMS vehicles in the county)

https://www.wgem.com/2022/06/30/schuyler-county-1-sales-tax-increase-step-towards-self-sustaining-ambulance-service/

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.