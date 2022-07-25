Shelby County continues effort to get funding for broadband

Shelby County, Missouri (WGEM) - Commissioners in Shelby County are taking their next steps involving a $10 million broadband installation.

The commissioners had a meeting on Monday with BJ Tanksley, Missouri Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Broadband Director, where they discussed funding and the next steps the county needs to take.

The state of Missouri has earmarked $250 million for rural broadband.

Missouri will take applications from these rural counties on August 10.

Shelby County has been working with Mark Twain Telephone Company and Sheraton Valley for the installing of broadband and fiber.

“As these companies, Mark Twain and Sheraton Valley, get more customers hooked up, that will generate revenue for them companies, and so they can, in turn, turnaround, take that money and spend it on putting in more fiber or wireless for the customers,” said Shelby County Commissioner Glenn Eagan about additional funding.

Commissioner Eagan said he’s hopeful Shelby County will be approved for the state funding.

