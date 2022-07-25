Advertisement

Shelby County continues effort to get funding for broadband

Shelby County is pursuing funding for broadband.
Shelby County is pursuing funding for broadband.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shelby County, Missouri (WGEM) - Commissioners in Shelby County are taking their next steps involving a $10 million broadband installation.

The commissioners had a meeting on Monday with BJ Tanksley, Missouri Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Broadband Director, where they discussed funding and the next steps the county needs to take.

The state of Missouri has earmarked $250 million for rural broadband.

Missouri will take applications from these rural counties on August 10.

Shelby County has been working with Mark Twain Telephone Company and Sheraton Valley for the installing of broadband and fiber.

“As these companies, Mark Twain and Sheraton Valley, get more customers hooked up, that will generate revenue for them companies, and so they can, in turn, turnaround, take that money and spend it on putting in more fiber or wireless for the customers,” said Shelby County Commissioner Glenn Eagan about additional funding.

Commissioner Eagan said he’s hopeful Shelby County will be approved for the state funding.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Macomb Police have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.
Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing
Downtown Macomb
Macomb residents shocked after fatal stabbing
Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
Tri-State Sno Biz, found a new home for her business.
Tri-State Sno Biz moves locations
QPS pays more for food this year
QPS food price increase not being passed on to parents

Latest News

MaeLynn's Place is located at 101 W Washington Street in Rushville, Illinois
MaeLynn’s Place opens in Rushville
Recent upgrades replaced patrol cars that had over 150,000 miles on them.
Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office makes equipment upgrades
Iles Elementary School hosts their annual back to school health drive.
Iles Elementary School prepares for their “Back-to-School Help Fair.”
Coal seen at the Prairie State Energy Campus in Marissa, Illinois.
Southern Illinois lawmaker says fossil fuel plants should stay open to meet energy demand