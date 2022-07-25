Advertisement

Suspect named in Macomb fatal stabbing

Brandon Whiteman
Brandon Whiteman(McDonough Co. Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Monday afternoon Macomb Police released the name of the man arrested following a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning on the Macomb city square.

Macomb Police reported Brandon Whiteman was taken into custody Sunday after being released from McDonough District Hospital for superficial cuts resulting from the incident.

According to police, at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, the department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of N. Lafayette Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying on the ground. While police waited for the Macomb Fire and Lifeguard Ambulance to arrive, they performed medical assistance to the victim.

The man was transported to the McDonough District Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

Macomb officers, along with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the WIU Office of Public Safety, secured the scene and located Whiteman who was then taken to McDonough District Hospital.

Officers confirmed there was a physical altercation between the victim and Whiteman.

Whiteman is being held at the McDonough County jail on the charge of first degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Police said the investigation is on-going.

