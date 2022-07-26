Advertisement

Bids for Veterans Memorial in Canton are now open

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Canton, Missouri (WGEM) - Bids for the soon to be built Veterans Memorial are now open to the public.

Veterans Memorial Park is beginning to be built. A part of the park will include a memorial designed by a resident to honor veterans.

“This is a brand new park and it’s just in the development process now,” said former Canton Mayor Joe Clark. “Somebody came up with the idea that it would be a wise thing to do to establish some kind of memorial to veterans in veterans memorial park.”

The memorial will be a black granite slate engraved with the six branches of the armed forces.

City officials expect bids for this project to reach up to $10,000.

“The city went through all the trouble to name the park “Veterans Memorial Park " and to go along with that I think every community should do something to honor the veterans that have given us such freedom that we have today,” said Clark.

The bidding for the memorial ends August 9th.

Bidding is open to the public and can be placed at The Canton City Hall.

