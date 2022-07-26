Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 26th, 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jerry Holzgrafe

Dennis Ripper

Jim Hesse

Karla Bradshaw

Jackie Winters

Becky Albers

Kale Nebe

Emma VonderHaar

Carol Harper

Sammie Clark

Jennifer Eckman

Hope Ervin

LB Neisen

Dianne Dittmer

Jaci Winters

Bob Sonneborns

Ed Klocke

Becky Terwelp

Jeremy Harvey

Mark Albert Cook

Haley Laktas

Mason O’Hara

Lisa Ramey

ANNIVERSARIES

Linda & Randy Shores

Aaron & Emily Stark

Chris & Julie Schwerer

Zach & Lori Kerker

Brad & Sarah Payne

Scott & Marena Lee

Eric & Andrea Riebling

Nathan & Amanda Griffith

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.