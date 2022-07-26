Advertisement

City of Canton is still searching for a Chief of Police

An 8 week hunt for a new Chief of Police continues for Canton Official’s.
An 8 week hunt for a new Chief of Police continues for Canton Official’s.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Canton, Missouri (WGEM) - An 8 week hunt for a new Chief of Police continues for Canton Officials.

The city had 40 people from around the country for the position.

Mayor of Canton, Jarrod Phillips was able to narrow their search down to 4 applicants.

With only 3 full time police officers , Phillips says the department has been stretched thin without a Chief.

“Our existing officers are being stretched very thin, but they are coping well,” Phillips said. “We’ve had assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s department and the La Grange PD, so everybody’s been working with us. It’s been a strain,”

Mayor Phillips says they’re taking steps to make sure they select the right candidate for the position.

“They have to go through a series of background checks, reference checks, all these things to make sure there’s nothing in the background that would preclude them from being an effective law enforcement officer and holding up the standards that a police should be held to,” said Phillips.

The city is entering the final stages of this process.

Mayor Phillips says they’re hoping to announce a new Chief soon.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whiteman
Suspect named in Macomb fatal stabbing
Downtown Macomb
Macomb residents shocked after fatal stabbing
Chick's on the River/You Can't Be Serious?
Iowa best friends road trip around Illinois leaving generous tips
The Macomb Police have a person of interest in custody following a fatal stabbing.
Person in custody following fatal Macomb stabbing
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith talked to the WGEM News Illinois Capitol Bureau during a...
DCFS director grilled by Illinois lawmakers over concerning audits, contempt of court charges
White SUV seen in area of flooding
Man dies after being pulled from a submerged car in St. Louis
Only one warm day this work week
Cooler than normal temps will prevail
The Former Humphrey Building on 8th Street appears it might collapse said Ft Madison Fire Chief
Former Humphrey Building appears ready to collapse