City of Canton is still searching for a Chief of Police

Canton, Missouri (WGEM) - An 8 week hunt for a new Chief of Police continues for Canton Officials.

The city had 40 people from around the country for the position.

Mayor of Canton, Jarrod Phillips was able to narrow their search down to 4 applicants.

With only 3 full time police officers , Phillips says the department has been stretched thin without a Chief.

“Our existing officers are being stretched very thin, but they are coping well,” Phillips said. “We’ve had assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s department and the La Grange PD, so everybody’s been working with us. It’s been a strain,”

Mayor Phillips says they’re taking steps to make sure they select the right candidate for the position.

“They have to go through a series of background checks, reference checks, all these things to make sure there’s nothing in the background that would preclude them from being an effective law enforcement officer and holding up the standards that a police should be held to,” said Phillips.

The city is entering the final stages of this process.

Mayor Phillips says they’re hoping to announce a new Chief soon.

