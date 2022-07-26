Advertisement

Cooler than normal temps will prevail

Wednesday is the exception
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as we roll through the early morning hours Wednesday. We will start off with the cloudy sky Wednesday morning then we will have a gradual clearing to a mostly sunny sky. With the clearing sky temperatures will warm to near seasonable norms. We should top out Wednesday in the mid 80s. There’s another shot at showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday night through Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day on Thursday and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. The weekend looks as if it is going to be on the dry side for now. Friday and Saturday we expect to see high temps near 80. with a mostly sunny sky. Similar temperatures will be in store for us on Sunday however there is a limited of potential for afternoon showers under a mostly sunny sky. A peek into next week shows heat returning back to the region with daytime high temperatures next week running up above what is normal near 90 degrees.

