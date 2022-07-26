Advertisement

The Gentleman of Vision visit Chaddock

Gentlemen of Vision Visit Chaddock
Gentlemen of Vision Visit Chaddock(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Arts Quincy brought The Gentleman of Vision in for the kids at Chaddock.

The group from St. Louis is designed to mentor young men for the next steps in their lives.

They do this through the art of step dancing.

The group has won 15 national titles and their middle school program has won 4 national titles.

“Hearing the young people in there talk about, “do you believe a person like me can do this?” Well these are young people, our people are just like them,” said Executive Director of Gentleman of Vision Chris Randall. “And the fact that they’re able to be the example and show how amazing you can be if you put your mind to it, the extrinsic values in that is just invaluable.”

The Gentleman of Vision performed a preview dance for Chaddock this afternoon and even taught some kids how to step.

To find out more about this group you can visit their website.

