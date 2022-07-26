Joel Oliver Memorial Pool to see major upgrades next summer

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A Brown County pool is getting some major upgrades to attract more visitors.

The Joel Oliver Memorial Pool in Mount Sterling got a state grant to make the pool more suited for little kids.

Mount Sterling Park District President Chris Kassing said it was time for the pool on North Damon to get some upgrades.

“The pool is a 30 year old pool, it’s time to get some updating done. It’s gonna add some excitement to the town and to the community,” Kassing said.

The Park District got a $400,000 matching grant to create an easier walk-in to the kiddie pool, build a splash pad, and replace plumbing, pumps and the liner at the bigger pool.

It’s thanks to a matching grant through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Kassing hopes the improvements will spike more family attendance.

“We are losing some kids to other pools. The Rushville pool and the Beardstown pool have some special places for smaller children to swim at,” Kassing said.

Mount Sterling Resident Marsha Wagner frequently goes to Joel Memorial Pool to swim.

“I’ve gone to use it several times when my kids were younger. We went in and used the pool a lot. Now that I have a grandson who’s eight we have been going the last few years,” Wagner said.

Wagner thinks the project is much needed in the community.

“It’s time, as they say, for an upgrade. These things don’t last forever. These things need improvements and they need to be kept up if you are going to have them in your community,’” Wagner said.

Kassing wants to start construction in August of 2023. They still need $400,000 in donations to do the project.

