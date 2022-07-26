Keep The Umbrella Handy

The umbrella will continue to be a useful tool to have on hand heading through the rest of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the Tri-States through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain will fall over Monroe, Ralls, Shelby, Lewis, Pike, and Scott counties where the flash flood watch remains until 9AM. The flash flood watch has been cancelled for all other counties although some morning showers and storms may still move in.

Rain chances will decrease through the afternoon hours, leading to mostly cloudy skies. However, an isolated shower still cannot be ruled out. Through the overnight hours and into Wednesday, a few more showers and storms will pop up, especially across Southern counties. Storm chances will remain on Thursday, before conditions dry out for the end of the week.

Despite a brief warm up close to average on Wednesday, temps will remain below average through the week.

