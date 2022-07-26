Macomb looking to renew TIF district for economic growth, redevelopment

MACOMB (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is looking to expand economically and redevelop certain parts of town.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the proposed Downtown-Eastside Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) is a mechanism that would allow the city to set extra funds aside for future projects at no extra cost to taxpayers.

The recent TIF expired in December, 2021, and only applied to the downtown area. In the 35 years of the former TIF’s existence, Bannon said $5.4 million was used for public improvements.

Bannon said the new TIF would help vacant buildings be filled with businesses and allow active businesses to make upgrades that are just out of their price range.

“If the next potential employer thinking about locating in Macomb can’t quite figure out a way to make the numbers work, this gives us a tool to work with them to make sure we can bring those jobs bring those businesses here,” Bannon said.

Nelson’s Clothing is one business that benefited from the now-expired TIF.

Store owner, John Nelson, received assistance when making renovations one year ago. Nelson said the more development there is, the better business could be for everyone.

“The square is being renovated, it’s being polished, we were ready to rebrand and refocus ourselves to add to that,” Nelson said.

“There are a few other businesses doing the same right now and the more people doing that the more others will want to do that and the more it will become an attractive destination for everyone.”

The City of Macomb began the process of creating the new TIF district on July 20. Bannon said a final ordinance will be presented at a public hearing on Sept. 27 and voted on by the city council on Oct. 17.

