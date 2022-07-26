Quincy 7th and Jersey parking lot rebuild to come

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would allow for the rebuild of the 7th and Jersey parking lot.

The resolution authorizes an Illinois Department of Transportation application to be submitted for a Public Transportation Capital Assistance Grant.

The 14 present aldermen also approved several other items Monday night that included a $34,146 expenditure on a new diesel engine block for the fire department, a recommendation from the city Technology Committee and IT Manager for network connectivity upgrades and three special event applications.

